SPONSORED: Enjoy a supper on National Fish and Chip Day

Fish supper lovers across the UK are coming together again to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish today (Friday June 7).

National Fish & Chip Day, organised by the NEODA, is a chance to enjoy a British staple – and recognise the hard work done by chippies, restaurants, retailers, fisherman, farmers and everyone else involved in the creation of the best fish and chips.

Here’s just a few of our local favourites, telling us in their own words what makes their fish and chips extra special.

Opened in December 2013, Frankie’s is a family-run business based on a passion for food and excellent service.

Our brother and sister team support experienced staff and customer feedback ensures we are continually striving to achieve excellent results.

We offer a full range of chip shop options, with the twist that we use tempura-style batter and fry with vegetable oil, so it’s a healthier option.

Our menu ranges from tempura style fish and chips to succulent authentic Italian style pizzas; healthy option salads and rolls to award-winning Porrelli’s ice cream. Sit in and/or take away… the choice is yours.

We also have apps on the iTunes and Google Play stores so you can order your next meal.

65 Balfield Rd, Dundee DD3 6AG, 01382 825231

Click here to find out more.

At Fresh & Chips we’re true to our name, always striving to produce the highest quality food using only the best and most fresh ingredients we can find.

All of our food is cooked fresh for the customer.

All the team here are genuine foodies and we have a strong passion for what we do. We love experimenting, diving into the science and many techniques behind our food. We are the original creators of very popular dishes such as our spicy fish and battered Arbroath Smokies.

We have many years of experience under our belt and are proud members of the National Federation of Fish Friers.

This has given us great opportunities to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry including 2018 National Fish & Chip shop award winners Millers.

Home delivery is also available.

Lothian Crescent, Dundee DD4 0SD, 01382 699148

Order online at the Fresh and Chips website by clicking here.

We are a renowned Dundee restaurant that has served plenty of connoisseurs and tickled their tastebuds.

We are mostly known for preparing fish and chips but our menu features plenty of food choice options that are definitely worth a try.

Not only do we serve delicious fish and chips but also we prepare several other dishes including pizza, sausages, and more.

Each of our dishes is prepared with the seasonal, best quality, and locally produced ingredients. That means not only are they tasty, but they are great quality.

Open daily 4pm-10pm.

We also have an app on the Google Play store so you can order your next meal.

182-184 Blackness Road, Dundee DD1 5PQ, 01382 665808

Click here to visit The Victor Fish Bar’s website.

The Silvery Tay has been part of the Di Ponio family since my dad bought the shop in 1978 and we added to the business by buying our Newport-on-Tay branch in 2003.

I’m proud that all of my five children have either worked or are still working in one of the shops. Along with a strong team of staff, some of whom have been with us for years, we aim to provide great customer service and delicious high-quality food at all times.

In the past 40 years we’ve nurtured and retained original recipes and techniques to ensure that traditional ‘chippy taste’, while still embracing new technologies and equipment to move with the times.

The Dundee shop is open six days a week 4pm to 10.30pm and the Newport shop is open seven days a week 4.30pm to 10pm. We are proud to offer a gluten free lunch event on the first Saturday of each month alternating between our shops and we also offer a delivery service in our Dundee shop with our own designated delivery website (click on the link below).

Last year in our 40th and 15th year respectively we were delighted to win ‘Best Fish & Chip Shop Dundee’ in Scotland’s Business Awards.

We are excited to be participating in National Fish & Chip Day again this year and delighted to once again offer a great deal for the day to help you celebrate the nation’s favourite food.

91 Charleston Dr, Dundee DD2 2HB, 01382 660065

54 High St, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AD, 01382 540300

Find out more by clicking here.