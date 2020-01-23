SPONSORED: Energy sector recruiters head to Survivex for talent search

Recruitment companies from the oil and gas industry are hot-footing it to Survivex to identify future potential talent.

Companies including Energy Professionals Group (EPG), Atlas Professionals, Fircroft Group and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR) will attend a special recruitment event at the leading energy trainer to look for potential employees for upcoming projects.

The drop-in style event will take place between 11am and 7pm on Tuesday January 28 at Survivex’s state-of-the-art training centre in Dyce, Aberdeen.

As well as showcasing the types of careers available in the global energy sector, the event will offer CV and interview tips and includes recruitment firms who will highlight future job opportunities.

Charlie Guthrie, group marketing manager at 3T Energy Group, which includes Survivex, said: “2020 is set to be an exciting year for the global energy sector and we are seeing many of our oil and gas clients starting to get really busy and our wind clients gearing up for some major projects kicking off this year.

“Hopefully our event will inspire people and give them an insight into what it’s like working in the energy industry, as well as helping put employers and potential candidates together.

“We urge anyone interested in the event to sign up quickly as we anticipate high demand.”

Survivex is part of the 3T Energy Group and, along with sister company AIS Training, form the UK’s largest energy sector training provider, delivering training to up to 75,000 delegates annually from all over the world with some of the most experienced instructors and world-class facilities.

Their state-of-the-art training facilities offer realistic experiences that you will experience working in the North Sea. The team is made up of qualified instructors with years of industry experience.

