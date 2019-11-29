SPONSORED: Dundee’s biggest 80s party is back – and it’s going to be bigger than ever!

After this year’s success, DunDee 80s is returning to the city in 2020 – and you can get your tickets now.

Tickets are already selling fast for the event in the Slessor Gardens on Sunday August 30, but you can still get yours (including VIP packages). But don’t wait too long because the line-up is not to be missed.

Legendary acts Marc Almond, Heather Small, Roland Gift, The South, and excitingly Fiction Factory (who are reforming with their first performance in Dundee) will all take to the stage.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Events, said: “DunDee 80s celebrates the cream of the 80s; it’s vibrant and fun, and we received such an incredible response from the Dundee community this year that we couldn’t not respond by not planning another fantastic edition.

“We are proud to present Marc Almond, Heather Small, Roland Gift, The South, and we are particularly excited to say that Fiction Factory are reforming with a very special first appearance at DunDee 80s!

“Dundee is a city we hold close to our hearts having brought a number of concerts here now, and we really hope to see you all out in full force, decked head to toe in your best 80s efforts, ready for a true celebration of the 80s at Slessor Gardens.”

General admission tickets cost just £27.50 (plus booking fee), while you can get into the Golden Circle for just (£55).

And for those who want to make the day extra special, you can go VIP from just £90 (plus booking fee). Your VIP pass includes entry to the Golden Circle, fast track, access to the private toilets and bar, £20 drinks vouchers and a souvenir lanyard and laminate.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster and LHG Tickets now.