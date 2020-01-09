SPONSORED: Dundee travel agent’s holiday sale will chase away those January blues

The team at the Dundee branch of Hays Travel (in the former City Square shop occupied by Thomas Cook) are ready to welcome customers keen to snap up some fantastic deals in their holiday and cruise sale.

Manager John Stewart said: “Myself and the team are delighted now to be part of the UK’s largest independent travel agent, giving us access to the largest choice of holiday and cruise companies including Jet2, TUI, Balkan, all airlines, River Cruises, cruises and UK breaks.

“We also offer exclusive offers with many holiday companies, including low deposits, direct debit payment plans, free child places and the best price in Dundee, guaranteed.

“We accept virtually every online promotion codes and Jet2 Rain Cheques so customers can come into our City Square shop for the best deal on their next holiday or cruise.”

He added: “Nicola-Ann Boyack, Kathryn Bissell and Peter Shaw, our most experienced travel advisors, offer an appointment service which can be made for any trip that you have in mind.

“They can help with weddings, honeymoons, groups and tailor-made trips as you enjoy our exclusive lounge – why not plan your trip overseas with a genuine travel expert and a glass of wine!”

Hays Travel also does foreign currency exchange, with experts on hand to help give advice and recommend the right money for your holiday. They also have a Buy Back Guarantee option, just in case you don’t spend every penny on souvenirs.

“Our multi award-winning team looks forward to seeing all our customers, past and new.”

Keep up with the latest offers on the Dundee Hays Travel Facebook page.