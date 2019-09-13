SPONSORED: Dundee Oktoberfest is back – and it’s bigger than ever!

One of the hottest event on the Dundee calendar is back – and it’s got even bigger!

Organised by Dundee Rotary, Oktoberfest is bringing a taste of Germany back to the Slessor Gardens. You can enjoy great beer, tasty food and fantastic live entertainment during the three day festival.

This year will be the ninth Dundee Rotary Oktoberfest, which raises thousands of pounds for charity and other good causes.

Due to the success of last year’s event, organisers have arranged a bigger marquee, a raised stage, more bands and a bigger choice of food and drink, including traditional German food, beer, cider, gin and wine. You’ll be spoiled for choice!

Starting on Thursday, September 26, the entertainment line-up includes Tarpaulin, The Vintage Girls, Sound Machine and headliners Jive Candy.

The following night you can enjoy music from The Selkies, Rock Bottom, Messarounds and the brilliant headline act and top UK Queen tribute group, Magic Queen.

Rounding out the festival on the Saturday is a full day of entertainment, starting at 2pm. The live bands will include Boyz Who Bruise, Fizzle Chimps, Captain Jack, Sonnet 65, Interceptors, Paper Tiger and Miami Vice. The show will end with a two hour set from 1980s New Wave band, Heaven 17.

You can enjoy all this – and feel good that you are also supporting charity.

All the proceeds from Dundee Oktoberfest go towards the local Rotary club’s efforts to support local good causes.

Get your Oktoberfest tickets here. And read more about the work of the The Rotary Club here.