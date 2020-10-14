SPONSORED: Dundee butcher creates flavoursome family favourites boxed and pre-prepared for customers

Recently there has been a boom in the number of businesses offering ready meals, but it is a service that Dundee’s Scott Brothers Butchers has been providing for three decades.

Made with succulent cuts of meat and mouth-watering vegetables, Scott Brothers’ single-portion ready meals are created in-house by the team, packaged up and are ready for delivery to customers in and around Dundee.

Ideal for those who live alone, the ready meals offer a tasty, healthy and nutritious alternative to those ‘cooking for one’.

Scott Jarron, who runs the family-run business with brother George, said: “There are lots of ready meal companies out there but we were close to being the first one to do it. There is some big competition out there, but at Scott Brothers we stand by our quality and provenance – we have always kept it local – while making it more convenient for a lot of people who are looking for a traditional Scottish meal that is full of flavour and well-seasoned.”

With Covid-19 restrictions, families are missing out on their traditional dinners, like steak, mince and casseroles, so the third-generation Scott Brothers have created these flavoursome family favourites for them, using home-cooked recipes, just like their grandmother used to make.

On the menu, and available in single portions in store or by ordering online here, are dishes including: stews, mince, and casseroles; roasts; and traditional ready meals including beef stroganoff, gammon steak and macaroni.

As well as Scottish favourites like stovies, there are also international dishes on the menu from Asian and the Mediterranean, all for around £4 and prepared using quality meats from Scott Brothers Butchers.

They each come frozen, so you can take out what you want, when you want.

Of course, no meal would be complete without dessert, so indulge in apple pie and custard, sticky toffee pudding or rhubarb crumble for an extra £2. Like the ready meals, the desserts are also made by the Scott Brothers’ team in their dedicated production kitchen.

Scott added: “Our chef-prepared ready meals are lovingly prepared using our tried and tested recipes – they are so tasty because we are using quality ingredients. Each meal is individually portioned for easy heating and storage. Pick from our homemade range of Scottish, traditional and international dishes, and delicious roasts and casseroles.

“We have also introduced ‘value added products’ like desserts and we make everything from scratch, to keep the skills in-house, then we test everything until we believe it to be the best quality for that price point.

“We always believe that people should eat the best that they can afford.”

Just like the ready meals they are creating using recipes that have been passed down through generations, the business is also one that is built on a winning recipe of tradition, dedication and quality produce.

For eight decades, this butcher has been supplying “great meat and good food”. The business was launched in the mid-1930s by Scott and George’s grandfather George Jarron. His aim was simple: to “sell meat that’s a cut above at a price that’s always fair, with honest everyday prices and truly tasty offers”, and it is still the company’s ethos to this day.

Order home delivery of a week’s worth of ready meals from Scott Brothers online here (if you live outside the Dundee area, there is a 10-meal minimum order). Of course, you can also collect your ready meals in store too.