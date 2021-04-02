SPONSORED: Discovering Australia’s underwater world

When lockdowns ease and travel is allowed, what kind of holiday do you want to go on?

Can’t decide between a relaxing or an adventurous holiday, maybe because you prefer a combination of beach, sports and adventure? Then consider a diving holiday.

The watery depths of our planet have an enormous amount to offer.

You need a diving licence to start with, but the most important thing is to find a great diving spot.

And this is where Australia comes in. The land down under is known for its many unique diving spots.

Here you can read some helpful tips on how to set up the perfect diving holiday in Australia when travel is allowed, such as some premier spots and applying for the mandatory Australia visa.

Top diving spots in Australia

The reason that divers are so enthusiastic about Australia is in large part due to the country’s clear water, through which the colourful and unique fish and coral species are clearly visible. The possibilities for diving adventures are endless.

When you think of a diving holiday in Australia, the first thing that comes to mind is of course the Great Barrier Reef.

This 2,300-kilometre-long strip of reefs and islands offers a huge range of dive sites and attracts diving enthusiasts from all over the world. The reef is full of colourful coral and a spectacular variety of marine life.

But diving in Australia is not limited to the Great Barrier Reef. The Ningaloo Reef, the Christmas Islands, the Kangaroo Island and the Yongala and Tangalooma wrecks all have something special to offer.

The Ningaloo Reef is located on Australia’s west coast, where you can spot whale sharks, dolphins and dugongs.

To see whale sharks, you can also go to the Christmas Islands. The Christmas Islands are also known for the large population of crabs, a sight you won’t see anywhere else.

Sea lions can be found in the waters at Kangaroo Island off the coast of Adelaide and if you’re the exploring type, you can take an exciting dive from Townshill to the wreck of the steamship Yongala that sank during a hurricane in 1911.

The ship lies 14 to 28 metres below the water’s surface and was located in 1958. Since then, it has become a popular diving spot, as it is still largely in its original state.

The same experience can be had by diving in the Tangalooma Wrecks. This collection of ships lies just off the coast of Moreton Island and was deliberately sunk in 1963 to provide a safe anchorage for boats.

Diving school

Almost all resorts along the coast of Australia offer diving excursions and equipment you can hire.

If you are not a certified diver, there are also numerous courses to attend at one of the diving schools located in the country.

It is important that you receive a certificate that is valid internationally. The PADI diving licence is well known globally and can be obtained at almost every diving school.

Getting this type of license generally takes four to five days. After obtaining your diving licence, you will have more than enough time left to put your newly acquired skills to use through some hands-on experience!

Applying for an Australia visa

When travel is once again permitted, and restrictions allow for a holiday to Australia, there are a few things to sort out.

If you don’t have a diving certificate before your trip, this does not pose a problem as these can be acquired in Australia.

However, getting your visa sorted out can only be done before you get on your plane.

A visa is mandatory and without it you will not be able to check in for your flight.

Completing an application for an Australia visa can be done in as little as five to ten minutes.

Once granted, the visa is valid for twelve months, but this does not mean that you can stay in the country for twelve consecutive months.

The maximum period of stay is three months, still more than enough time to get a licence and to practice several dives!