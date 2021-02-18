SPONSORED: Choose college – start your future with Dundee and Angus College

Whether you’ve just left school, need to re-train or want to learn a new skill, Dundee and Angus College is there for learners at all stages.

Application is now open for courses starting after the summer and the college is highlighting what it has to offer.

Build your confidence, study part-time or full-time to suit your life, get qualifications to help you progress to university, boost your career with training designed to maximise your skills – whatever your goals, Dundee and Angus College will be there to help you achieve your potential.

Here two former students share more about their experiences of studying at Dundee and Angus College.

How college changed Chelsea’s attitude to learning

Chelsea McWhinnie admits she barely attended high school and when she did, she didn’t do the work.

“My behaviour was pretty bad, and I definitely had an attitude problem. There was a reason for it all, but nobody really bothered to find out why, and I was just classed as trouble. I would get extremely anxious when a teacher asked me a question, or asked to check my work, because most of the time they would make a comment on my messy writing, spelling or my grammar,” says Chelsea.

“The worst part for me, a girl who couldn’t read well, was being made to read in front of a class who would I knew would definitely laugh!”

Eventually Chelsea gave up trying and was told she couldn’t stay on at school.

She says: “I then decided to do Introduction to Care at college. I didn’t have any plans to make an effort, it was just something to do while my friends were at school. But that’s how my college journey started!”

Chelsea discovered she had dyslexia and dysgraphia.

“The person I worked with in Student Services was amazing and supported me tremendously both years of my SVQ2 and my HNC in Health and Social Care. Plus, I had really great lecturers too who believed in me fully,” explains Chelsea.

“I found the courses very challenging to start with, but I learned a lot about Health and Social care, and a lot about myself. Changing how I viewed my education was definitely one of my favourite aspects, considering it went from something I avoided, to something I absolutely love, is pretty awesome!”

Chelsea is now studying Counselling and Psychology at Abertay University.

She adds: “I always wanted to be a child psychologist but after my amazing experience at college I think my ambition is to get my degree and possibly become a lecturer. I would like to show other students who need someone to believe in them that there is always someone out there. I am living proof that if you have the right support and you put the work in, you can achieve anything!”

D&A paved the way for Usman’s future career

Usman Ahmad didn’t let an unsuccessful college application put him off.

“I applied for college when I left school but unfortunately I’d left it too late and I didn’t get a place on the course. I decided to work for a while to help me figure out what I really wanted to do before applying to study SVQ Engineering Services at Dundee and Angus College the following year,” says Usman.

During his two years at college, Usman found the practical experience he gained to be particularly beneficial. In his first year studying SVQ Engineering Services, he learned the fundamentals of engineering and machining before progressing onto the NC Engineering Maintenance course in his second year.

“I’m more of a ‘hands on’ person and the practical work that I undertook really helped me to understand the things I was learning about in the classroom. I was surprised by the depth of the practical work we carried out – from the manufacturing of a steel mallet to the disassembly and reassembly of an engine. I even had the opportunity to gain practical experience at an off-site water pump rig,” explains Usman.

Usman credits his lecturers with helping him transition to college and making it possible for him to achieve his dreams.

He says: “I am currently a fully qualified CNC Precision Machinist and this wouldn’t have been achievable if it wasn’t for the amazing opportunities provided by Dundee and Angus College. It helped me pave the way to the position I’m in now and I will be forever grateful.”

