SPONSORED: Check out Curr & Dewar’s professional house clearance service

Sell goods at auction with the experts at Curr & Dewar.

The Dundee based auction house is over 150 years old, and during that time, its team has fine-tuned their house clearance service to meet the demands and needs of customers.

Whether it’s a full house clearance, you’re downsizing, moving for a fresh start or simply decluttering, Curr & Dewar is the company to turn to.

“For over 150 years we’ve been conducting auctions and providing this service,” says Clare Dewar, Director at Curr & Dewar.

“With our knowledge and expertise, you’re coming to the right people for help.”

Curr & Dewar’s experts will guide you through the whole process of identifying items to sell and getting them to auction, saving you time, money and stress along the way.

And it couldn’t be easier. Here’s a step-by-step guide to how it all works:

1 Ask for a valuation

The first step is simple – just call Curr & Dewar to arrange a friendly home visit and valuation.

“More often than not, Steven our auctioneer and valuer will go out to the client and discuss all of their options and requirements,” says Clare of this initial stage.

“He’ll also give you an idea of the cost involved and what prices items are likely to achieve at auction.”

2 Get sorted for auction

Disposal can prove stressful if you’re handling it on your own, especially if you have a sizeable home to clear out.

As holders of a SEPA licence, Curr & Dewar can take care of removing and disposing of items safely and legally.

3 Confirm transportation

Curr & Dewar offer a complete and efficient house clearance service, including transporting goods to the saleroom.

This can be arranged via their own van and experienced staff, or if you prefer you can deliver to the saleroom in person.

4 Organise finishing touches

After sorting through your goods, the auction house’s expert team can also organise for your house to be cleaned, too.

This is useful when arranging a viewing of the house or handing over to new owners.

5 Going to auction

When it comes to selling your goods at auction, Curr & Dewar’s premises in Broughty Ferry are spacious, light and airy – perfect for showing off auction items at their best!

Auctions are held fortnightly, with each offering a mix of products from jewellery to paintings and modern or antique furniture.

These established auctions always attract serious buyers, with the auction house’s database containing thousands of local, national and international buyers.

Find out more

Decluttering can be a stressful experience but Curr & Dewar can ease some of the pressure and help you make money at auction at the same time.

Find out more about the services on offer at Curr & Dewar, as well as dates of upcoming auctions – explore its website and Facebook.