SPONSORED: Spruced up bus from Dundee to Edinburgh airport has taken off

By Sponsored Content
July 16, 2021, 3:10 pm
airport xpress bus from dundee to edinburgh airport

Not only a new timetable: the best way to travel from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport has had a modernising make-over.

The Airport Xpress has a new look and a new timetable, and bookings are now being taken through the Xplore Dundee Travel Centre.

The coaches will operate every 3 hours, 24 hours a day, with a usual journey time of only 70-80 minutes. The X90 is the only non-stop coach service which shuttles passengers between Dundee city centre direct to the terminal at Edinburgh Airport.

Managing Director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re so excited to finally be able to bring back this service and restore a valuable public transport connection to the airport for those venturing out on holiday, travelling to visit family or making business journeys.

“Prior to the pandemic, the X90 was extremely popular and I really hope that as more and more travel is allowed by the government that we will soon see customer demand increasing.

“We will be keeping a close eye on passenger numbers in the coming weeks, as well as the list of available travel destinations, and plan to adapt the service in line with the demand.”

The new bus from Dundee to Edinburgh airport is more eco-friendly. The Airport Xpress coaches have been upgraded, now featuring a brand new green livery and low emission Euro VI engines.

Covid safety measures will apply, which means the vehicles will undergo enhanced daily cleaning and hand sanitiser will be available on board.

Customers are also required to wear a face covering (unless exempt) and maintain a safe distance from other passengers.

Full details of booking, fares and timetables are available on the Xplore Dundee website. You can also visit or contact the Xplore Dundee Travel Centre at 80-82 Commercial Street (01382 221609). 