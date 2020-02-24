SPONSORED: Boyband supergroup to perform at Mecca Bingo in Dundee

Rewind returns in 2020 with a Mecca exclusive tour that’s making a stop in Dundee!

The new super group Boyz on Block – featuring Ben from Phats & Small, Dane from Another Level, Abz from 5ive and Shane from Boyzone – will be performing at Mecca Bingo in Douglasfield on Friday, February 28.

This will be their first ever UK tour and you can expect an action-packed night of bingo, dancing, singing and the incredible Boyz on Block.

James Watson, general manager at Mecca Bingo Dundee Douglasfield, said: “To be able to have members of such iconic 90s bands reform into one supergroup is exciting enough, but to know that we are one of the first venues in the country have them come and play an incredible set is the icing on the cake.

“We know this event will get everyone in the party spirit, and we can’t wait.”

A limited amount of tickets will be available on the door on the night. Don’t delay — secure your seat at this incredible Mecca event now.

Doors open at 5.30pm for a jam-packed night of entertainment and tickets start from just £17, including eight pages of bingo.

Running order (times may be subject to change):

Doors open at 5.30pm

Bingo – 7pm-7.20pm

Interval – 7.20pm-7.45pm

Bingo – 7.45pm-8.20pm

The Big Sing – 8.45pm-9.05pm

Support act (TBC) – 9.15pm-9.45pm

Boyz On Block – 10pm-11.30pm

The event is over-18s only and last entry will be at 7pm. Click here to get your tickets!