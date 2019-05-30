SPONSORED: Bowls brings a whole host of benefits to people of all ages

Often thought of as a sport for older people, bowls is becoming more popular with people of all generations. And with the many benefits of playing the game, it’s easy to see why.

Firstly, the rules are simple and easy to learn. That makes it great for youngsters to pick up.

It’s also a gentle way to get active – you can actually walk three miles during a game, but only 30m at a time and only at a walking pace. Your arms and legs also get fitter as you bowl, so you will soon see a difference.

It can also help with aim and coordination and keep the brain ticking. It’s a strategic game that takes concentration, which is what many enjoy about it.

Bowls is a very social sport, and the clubs reflect that. Many hold functions throughout the year and as well as competitive games, there’s the opportunity for fun games with friends – whether you meet them at the club or have known them for years.

It’s also a great game to bring different generations together.

There are dozens of bowling clubs in Dundee and across the local area, so if you’ve been looking for a new hobby, why not give it a try with one of these clubs?

Balgay is a modern family club set in lovely surroundings in the heart of the west end of Dundee, near to Harris Academy.

Balgay welcomes new members of all ages, male and female, to enjoy the relaxed, friendly atmosphere. The club offers a range of bowling opportunities including regular informal games, internal club competitions, friendly inter-club games, and more competitive inter-club competitions… something for everyone, from complete beginners to those who fancy their chances!

They have coaches on hand to introduce the first steps of playing this relaxing sport. All coaches are qualified and have PVG cover. All age groups can take part in bowling together. The Dundee Disabled Bowlers Group, for anyone with physical, sensory or learning disabilities, meets at Balgay every Friday at 10am.

The Finding Your Feet support group for amputees meets two Tuesdays of every month at Balgay. Information from Lesley on 07949 030823 or lesley@findingyourfeet.net.

The club also has bar facilities which offers the chance for members to socialise in the comfortable clubhouse and to take part in the various social events organised throughout the year.

Broughty Castle Bowling Club enjoys a beautiful location on Broughty Castle Green.

The club was founded in 1864 and is the first City of Dundee bowling club to attain its 150th year.

The club offers friendly help and advice to beginners of all ages and welcomes new members, whether beginner or expert. Spare bowls and shoes are available.

The club’s fully licensed bar with its competitive prices is open throughout the year where you can drop in for a drink and a chat in a relaxed, friendly, and secure atmosphere. Disabled facilities are also available.

Members can also enjoy social activities throughout the winter months such as dances, cabaret nights, bingo and pool in the comfortable lounge. The clubhouse and lounge are also available for private parties.

For more information regarding becoming a member or to arrange for a trial session telephone Les Silver on 01382 775628 or leave your name and number on 01382 775453 and someone will get back to you.

Dudhope Bowling Club, established in 1876, is situated on the south facing slope of Dundee Law enjoying views to the south looking over the city and Firth of Tay to Fife.

If you are interested in a new hobby that lets you meet many new friends, get fresh air and exercise in a fun environment, join Dudhope Bowling Club.

The friendly and welcoming club has a green with six rinks surrounded by well-maintained gardens.

The club is open to members from age 16 as well as some younger players in the junior section. The current members are more than happy to offer helpful advice to those new to the fabulous game of bowls. Coaching and equipment is also available – all you need is a pair of flat shoes e.g. trainers.

As well as competitive games there are a number of friendly games available to take part in.

The comfortable clubhouse with fully stocked bar provides ample room for functions in the lounge for up to 90 persons. Members enjoy various social events which take place throughout the season including race nights, summer BBQss, Fun Days and more.

Dudhope is affiliated to the following bowling associations: Bowls Scotland, Angus BA, City of Dundee BA, Dundee & District Wednesday Association and the Three Counties. Members participate in the many competitions organised by these associations.

For more information please contact the club or better still, go up to the green for a chat and a first try.

Broughty Bowling Club is a welcoming, modern-thinking club for all the family.

The beautiful green with its fine setting and well-appointed clubhouse is a delight to members and visitors alike. It is difficult to think of a bonnier picture on a summer afternoon than a Broughty bowling green, flooded with sunshine.

The club has been welcoming new members since 1875 and would be delighted to have you and any other interested party join. Previous experience is not necessary as coaching sessions are available for all levels.

All that’s needed to get started is appropriate footwear – there are bowls available to borrow until you know what type suits you.

The club offers fine, up to date facilities with social areas, locker rooms and fully stocked bar.

Members are active and extremely social across the age ranges enjoying competitive play and the social side of bowling too.

Enjoy a calendar of social events available for members with most open to a partner/ guest of your choice, as well as the community open day on Sunday July 14, from 11.30am to 4pm.

Monifieth Bowling Club was established in 1897 and has been in existence within the local community ever since.

Situated in Albert Street, Monifieth, the club has approximately 190 playing members and 30 associate members.

The club caters for bowlers (men, women and children) of all abilities whether they be competitive or just want to enjoy the social aspect of the sport. As well as internal club competitions, external inter-club competitions are also played around bowling clubs in the local area.

Current members are always happy to welcome new members to the club. For any new member who is unsure of the etiquette or how to play the game, current members (including club coaches) are always available to give helpful advice and introduce newcomers to the sport.

In addition to the outdoor bowling facilities the newly renovated club offers bright and welcoming lounge with a fully stocked bar and pool table. Members also enjoy Bingo every Tuesday, monthly Saturday social evenings, carpet bowling facilities and a function suite with various functions held throughout the year.

The club also has a Juniors section which gathers to play on a Saturday morning and gives access to local competitions. The Juniors section is facilitated by a dedicated group of club coaches.

