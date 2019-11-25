SPONSORED: Bag yourself a very local Christmas!

The countdown is on to Dundee’s largest festive market and business start-up exhibition.

Hosted by Women’s Business Station in association with Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee, the ambitious event will take place in Wellgate Shopping Centre from Friday 29 November to Sunday 1 December 2019.

The event, which is free to attend, will showcase the talent of around 100 local businesses, with everything from wine, gin and sweet treats, to toys, jewellery, furniture, fashion and complementary therapies on sale, as well as gift vouchers for sports massages, beauty treatments, business services and more.

The first day of the event will also see the official launch of Women’s Business Station, which will continue the legacy of the highly successful and award-winning Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee programme which, since 2017, has supported over 170 women, over 90 of whom have launched their own business and over 40 of whom continue to grow their business.

Most of the businesses taking part in the Wellgate event have been through the programme, but organisers are also appealing to other local makers to reserve a stall and get involved.

Angie De Vos (Foreman), Programme Director, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for locals to bag some unique, quality Christmas gifts for their friends and family, while also supporting local makers.

“There is an unbelievable amount of talent in and around Dundee, and the market will showcase that, while also giving some of the ladies a unique opportunity to sell, test the market and develop their businesses.

“The Wellgate is the ideal place for our ladies to both sell and engage with the public, as well as perhaps providing some inspiration for shoppers who might be contemplating setting up their own business.”

With Women’s Business Station keen to give back to the community, a charity raffle will also be held, with the chance to win a festive hamper jam-packed with a range of goodies worth a staggering £1,000.

From toys and toiletries to homeware, clothing, electrical items and even festive decorations, all proceeds will go to local kids’ charity Help for Kids, which provides support to over 2,000 disadvantaged children throughout Dundee and Perth every year.

With Wave FM broadcasting live from the event, the lucky winner will be announced at 3pm on Sunday 1 December.

You can also donate a Christmas gift for boys and girls up to the age of 18 – bring it along to the Festive Market’s designated drop-off point (unwrapped) and help make a real difference this Christmas!

A spokesperson for the Wellgate added: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming this event into Wellgate next month.

“Not only are we providing our shoppers with an exciting new retail experience on the run-up to Christmas, with some fantastic goods to buy for friends and family, but giving a range of new, local and independent start-up businesses a platform on which to sell their goods and showcase their talent.

“We would encourage shoppers to embrace this event and bag some brilliant festive produce in the process!”

For more information, and to book your free ticket, click here.

The event is sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland and is also supported by Coca-Cola European Partners, MTC, Wallace Vets and DP&L Group.