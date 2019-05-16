SPONSORED: Award-winning inclusive musical comes to Dundee Rep

Looking for a good night out? Don’t miss My Left Right Foot – The Musical at Dundee Rep Theatre, the outrageous new show on tour after sell out success at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Packed full of riotously funny songs and hilarious dance routines, this completely inclusive musical puts disability centre stage. It’s been making audience members snort with laughter on tour in Japan and Brighton, and you can catch it at Dundee Rep Theatre from 21st to 25th May.

What’s it about?

The local am-dram society is under pressure to comply with the equalities agenda. They come up with a cunning plan to create a gripping show starring ‘the disabled’. What could be better than the Oscar-winning ‘My Left Foot’? The only snag is they don’t have any disabled actors – but that never stopped Daniel Day-Lewis!

But in the world of amateur theatre, winning the one-act festival isn’t a matter of life and death – it’s much more important. Throw in a love triangle and throw out political correctness, all the drama happens behind the curtains.

Is it accessible?

Every performance of My Left Right Foot – The Musical contains integrated BSL interpretation from Natalie MacDonald, captions and verbal description. All performances are autism friendly (a visual guide and breakout space are available) and wheelchair accessible. There is also a relaxed performance on Sat 25 May at 2.30pm.

The musical is written and directed by Robert Softley Gale, with music and lyrics by Richard Thomas (who created the music for Jerry Springer – The Opera) and Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (who recently worked on The Snow Queen, Dundee Rep)

My Left Right Foot – The Musical has won a Scotsman Fringe First and Herald Angel Awards and is nominated for six Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland. Ridiculously funny, eye-wateringly outrageous – you’ll need to fight for your tickets to this must see musical.

My Left Right Foot – The Musical is a coproduction with National Theatre of Scotland and Birds Of Paradise Theatre Company

★★★★★

“Fight for a ticket, it’s a must see show”

British Theatre Guide

“eye-wateringly close to the bone genius”

★★★★★

The Sunday Post

“Riotously funny, often potty-mouthed”

★★★★★

The Evening Standard

“Profane and wonderful”

★★★★★

The Daily Mail

“leaves the audience breathless with laughter from start to finish”

★★★★

The Scotsman

“Utterly fanspastic”

★★★★

The Herald