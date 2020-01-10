SPONSORED: A Leisureactive membership doesn’t just help you – it helps the whole community!

Did you know by taking out a gym membership you can also benefit your local community?

At Leisure & Culture Dundee, income generated from Leisureactive memberships and visits to their venues is reinvested back into facilities to provide vital services. This means that as well as improving your health in the gym and pool, you will also be helping those most in need in the local area.

Leisure & Culture Dundee is an independent Scottish charity with responsibility to deliver leisure, sport, library, information and cultural services in Dundee.

Leisure & Sport Services within the organisation runs facilities including Olympia, DISC, Douglas & Lynch Sports Centres, Dundee Ice Area, Camperdown Wildlife Centre, Ancrum Outdoor Centre, McTaggart Gymnastics Centre, Lochee Swimming & Leisure Centre and The Regional Performance Centre for Sport (RPC).

By visiting these facilities or taking out a Leisureactive membership you can really help those facing multiple barriers to participate in physical activity receive the support they need through a person centred approach.

By breaking down barriers such as cost, chronic long-term health conditions or low confidence, Leisure & Sport programmes ensure opportunities exist for people across all demographics.

Andrew Walker, 67, used to be a keen hillwalker, however, in 2011 he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart failure and emphysema.

Andrew struggled to get any physical activity into his life after collapsing on his way to up his favourite hill. After joining the Active for Life programme and using physical activity as a rehabilitation tool Andy’s hill walking days are far from over.

Andrew said: “With a spectacular improvement in my health after beginning the Active for Life programme, it was clear there was no barrier to go improve my ability in the gym. So that’s what I did!

“Since then I have moved onto bigger and better things. In the summer I climbed 20 Munros. I would never have believed that I would ever be able to do anything like this ever again. It should actually be impossible.

“It is down to Active for Life and what I done in the gym – nothing else has changed.”

There are many more people like Andrew that the organisation’s Health & Wellbeing Hub is helping in the local population on a daily basis.

The Family Active and Activate programme support families who are care experienced or have specific health conditions and would benefit from access to physical activity.

Move More Dundee is another programme which supports people who have been affected by cancer to get moving more.

After Bill Collagen’s wife passed away with cancer, Bill was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He joined the Move More programme to maintain his fitness, but found the social elements has been the biggest benefit.

Bill explained: “I don’t have anyone in the house and just getting out, walking and meeting with different people is just a tremendous feeling.

It makes me feel good within myself with health reasons alone.”

By taking out a Leisureactive membership and becoming more active you are helping people like Andrew and Bill whilst improving your own mental and physical health at the same time.

Sign up by the end of January 2020 and receive 20% off for 2020. Visit the Leisure & Culture Dundee website for more information.