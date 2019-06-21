SPONSORED: 8 ways to ‘beef’ up your BBQ this summer with Scott Brothers

No one can guarantee barbecue weather but Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee can guarantee top quality, locally sourced meat that will make any BBQ a success!

Sunny days call for barbecues so fire up your grill and enjoy a wide range of barbecue favourites from classic burgers and specialty sausages to delicious kebabs, juicy steaks, sizzlers and grillsticks. The Scott Brothers’ BBQ range has everything you need for a top tasty BBQ – whatever the weather.

Scott Brothers, the place to go for your BBQ best sellers has got everyone’s taste covered – even vegetarians

Pop into one of their stores on Strathmartine Road, Nethergate or Brook Street today to see the full range and pick up some tips from their BBQ experts.

Here are some pointers from Scott Brothers to make every barbecue a success:

Clean your BBQ before you cook. Always turn your BBQ up high to burn off any bugs or residue from your last cooking, then give it a rub down with a wire brush. Make sure to do this on both sides. Taking meat out of the fridge at least 20 minutes before barbecuing gives it long enough to get down to room temperature. If the meat is too cold when it hits the grill there’s a danger it could burn on the outside before it’s cooked through to the middle. Don’t cook over a really hot BBQ – heat the barbecue before you cook then reduce to a medium heat for the best results. If you are cooking over charcoal wait until the coal is white, if you’re using gas then reduce to a low setting. When cooking meat on a BBQ, don’t keep turning. Leave it alone! Turn once and only once this ensures an even cook. Panicked about food poisoning your guests? If you’re worried about cooking sausages or chicken on a BBQ, our top tip is to pre-cook them in an oven before then simply reheat on the BBQ to get that smokey flavor. A temperature probe is one of the best tools you can have. Whether it’s cooking the perfect steak or checking that your meat is cooked, a probe is your best friend. Remember, a BBQ isn’t just for a sausage and burger – why not extend your skills to slow cooking a chicken or creating beautiful pulled pork? Learning to control the heat is the key to becoming a BBQ King (or Queen) The juicier the better – resting meats after barbecuing is as essential a part of the barbecuing process as any other. This allows the juices to reabsorb and become more tender.

How to spice up your steak

Also, fancy spicing up your steak? Consider chimichurri, a fantastic dressing or marinade for steaks, here’s what you need:

1 clove garlic

bunch of coriander

bunch of parsley

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

juice of a lemon

1 red chilli

75ml olive oil

To make the chimichurri, throw everything in a food processor and blitz.

