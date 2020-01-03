SPONSORED: 7 benefits of physical activity as we get older

As many of us get older we recognise that small changes in lifestyle can make us feel better both mentally and physically.

Exercise is not just for young people and current advice is that we all need to stay active to create a new vision of you no matter what your age.

The Leisureactive team has put together a list of seven ways physical activity can benefit us as we get older.

Prevent falls: Improving muscle strength and bone density improves balance and reduces the risk of falls. Reduced risk of stroke and heart disease: Cardiovascular exercise or anything that increases the heart rate increases blood flow to the heart and boosts overall health. Improves bone density: Weight-bearing training such as walking can help increase the strength of bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Reduced risk of dementia: Being physically active can reduce the risk in later years of developing dementia. Prevent or delay diseases: Physical activity benefits people with arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. It also helps manage cholesterol. Live longer: Exercise can help recovery after a period of ill health. More confidence and independence: Physical activity results in greater balance and increased confidence.

Ewan Gray, Fitness Manager at Leisure & Culture Dundee, explained: “As we get older our bodies get less efficient.

“Our blood pressure, blood thickness and body fat rise, while our muscle mass and bone mineral density reduce.

This is natural as we age. But as exercise has the exact opposite effects on our bodies, it is a great way to keep ourselves feeling young and staying healthy.

“One of the best ways to do this is join a local gym or leisure centre.”

At Leisureactive people over the age of 60 can take out a Generation Fit membership for just £12 per month if they join in January. This is an incredible 20% saving on the normal fitness membership and the saving will last throughout 2020.

By joining Leisureactive, you are not just a number or left to your own devices. You join a community of friendly members and staff that are committed to helping you reach you goals.

The Generation Fit membership gives access to swimming pools across the city, as well as eight fitness suites and over 25 fitness classes. These include AquaFit, Aerobics, Virtual Cycling and Yoga which can be booked via the Leisureactive app or online.

Leisureactive member, Gordon Murray, said: “My membership has made me feel fitter and helps me get up and about.

“I also enjoy seeing the friendly reception staff when I come along.”

Member Sandy Cram added: “After my heart attack, I didn’t think I would be able to get back into exercise but after joining Leisureactive, I am now feeling great and I am back enjoying curling with my friends.”

Join Leisureactive between January 3 and 31 and get an incredible 20% off for 2020 on any direct debit membership. (12 month contract applies.) Current members can refer a friend to join Leisureactive and receive one month free membership.

Visit the Leisure and Culture Dundee website to find out more.