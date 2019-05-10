SPONSORED: 5 secret beer gardens to seek out this summer

When summer arrives there is only one place to be – and that’s a local beer garden. But because in and around Dundee there are some great al fresco haunts to choose from, there are actually FIVE places to be when summer arrives! So get out there, soak up the atmosphere and eat, drink and socialise in the sunshine as we bring you five of the best beer gardens…

The Giddy Goose’s brand new Bohemian Beer Garden is a stunning place to relax morning, noon or night. Whether you want a coffee to catch the early morning rays or you can enjoy Prosecco, pot tails and some of their delicious light bites. Sitting on the busy Perth Road you can watch the hustle and bustle while relaxing for hours in this little suntrap. The full Bohemian style of The Giddy Goose is a great chance to escape and with their huge wine cellar as another attraction to this venue why don’t you consider a luscious sweet rose wine which goes down an absolute treat.

172 at The Caird’s fantastic outdoor patio area is perfect for a bite to eat or a drink at any time of the day. Open from 10am for coffees, 172 at The Caird is the perfect place to catch up with friends and family or just enjoy the great atmosphere and ambience. And on a sunny day, why not have a relaxing cocktail, glass of wine or a beer outside. Head along to The Caird and enjoy a drink or have a bite to eat in style. Whether it is after a long day at work for a refreshment, a break during the day to enjoy a light bite from the bar menu or a great night out with friends.

The Pear Tree at Auchterhouse has taken off with a bang since chef and proprietor Lee took over late in 2017. Busy morning noon and night it’s fast becoming the go to place for locals, users of the adjoining country sports centre and weary walkers who are out enjoying the Sidlaws, Balkello hill and Auchterhouse Hill. The Pear Tree‘s licensed beer garden is also doggy friendly so bring along man’s best friend and enjoy soaking up the sun in this fantastic rural location.

4. Dr. Noodles

Dr. Noodles on Nethergate may appear small at first, it opens at the back to reveal its very own noodle garden. Sit out with friends and eat your favourite noods amidst the twinkling fairy lights, hopefully glorious sunshine in one of the more secret sunspots in Dundee, Dr. Noodles. What makes this better is you can still enjoy a cold one while escaping the rush of Dundee’s city centre.

Invergowrie Inn with its front and back beer garden will mean you can catch the sun from noon till 10pm. You can enjoy food in both but more popular round the back on the large benches. The Invergowrie Inn always has a roaring trade including a delightful specials menu on special occasions. Children and dogs welcome so enjoy one of the nice walks around the area and come recharge in this lovely little village pub.