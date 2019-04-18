SPONSORED: 5 holiday home options for you at Mains of Taymouth 5-star country estate

From luxury lodges by the River Tay, to a contemporary house with a guaranteed investment return, to an historic and quirky listed country home, Mains of Taymouth has something to suit every sector of the holiday home market – for happy holidays for many years to come, just look at its amazing choice.

Buy with confidence into a mature, peaceful, and secure holiday park on the family-run estate. Taymouth Village undeniably enjoys one of the most picturesque locations of any holiday park in Scotland, with a stunning situation by the River Tay. Here you will find industry leading lodges (pictured above) supplied by top manufacturer, Island Leisure, available in a choice of two styles, with prices from £179,900. Enjoy the high specification, with-suite master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and expansive floor to ceiling windows. Outside, buyers will find decked areas, private drives and large garden areas, so that they can start enjoying the outside space straight away.

If it’s a luxury caravan holiday home you’re after, Mains of Taymouth has a wide selection available at Taymouth Village, from just £48,000. All are well equipped with the features today’s holidaymakers are looking for, with built-in kitchen appliances and spacious open plan interiors. The village is just a short distance away from the many amenities of the 5-star estate, which has an on-site bar and restaurant, The Courtyard, plus deli and gift shop, equestrian centre and 9 hole golf course, all waiting to be enjoyed.

Balloch Park is the latest stand-out development, a stylish collection of bespoke, eco-friendly, timber lodges, built to order by Mains of Taymouth’s house builders, Blairish Restorations, with prices from £179,900. Buy as a permanent downsizing home, or take advantage of buy to let to enjoy a second income, with all lettings managed in house by its experienced team. If you are buying just as a holiday home, you can’t make a finer choice, with many luxurious extras able to be added to your lodge’s already impressive specification, including hot tubs and log burning stoves.

An established, contemporary styled holiday home within the award-winning Castle Gardens on the Mains of Taymouth estate, The Atrium, priced at £325,000 fully-furnished, can offer you a fantastic return on your investment, with a steady stream of holidaymakers ready to enjoy its many charms, including open-plan living area with first floor deck. The high standard of interior decoration and styling in this remarkable holiday home makes it a truly desirable (and lucrative) property, with all lettings handled in house for your convenience.

5. Charming Rustic Lodge – a unique property*

Here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a unique and historic A-listed cottage on the edge of the estate across the river from Taymouth Castle. Rustic Lodge – built in 1840 by the Marquis of Breadalbane – has been lovingly restored to offer a luxurious holiday home. Complete with a fuel-burning lovers hot tub and sauna cabin as indulgent extras, this quirky and characterful property is newly released to market at offers of around £320,000. South facing with outstanding vistas to the surrounding mountains and the confluence of the rivers Tay & Lyon.

*If this interested in this property, then call 01887 830 226.