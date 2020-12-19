SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – The Brae

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

The Brae

The Brae is an independent charity group that is part of the national Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Through the commitment of its volunteers, The Brae enables people with disabilities to benefit their health and wellbeing and to achieve their goals.

Horse riding offers an opportunity for:

enjoyment

challenge

friendship

laughter

achievement

independence

self-confidence

Medical professionals recognise that there are also significant therapeutic benefits for the rider. The warmth and three dimensional movement of the horse is transmitted through the rider’s body gradually making it more relaxed and supple, reducing spasms and improving balance, muscle-tone, co-ordination and posture.

Riding offers a challenge, often denied to many people, especially those who have been affected by an accident or serious illness – it offers them a chance to regain mobility and a sense of achievement. People with congenital disabilities often discover a new freedom in movement.

The Brae relies on the input and support of volunteers and without them, the centre could not operate. Volunteers are needed with a wide range of skills to make its groups work, not just those who help with horse riding but also fundraisers, or simply those who can help with a bit of DIY.

Find out more about how you can support The Brae, here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Curr & Dewar

For over 150 years, Dundee based Curr & Dewar have been auctioneers of antiques, quality furnishings and collectables, providing house clearance and collection services throughout Tayside, Fife, Angus and beyond.

Under the direction of fourth generation auctioneer and valuer Steven Dewar, the business takes enormous pride in its established reputation, providing a range of professional services to the community it serves.

Being a Dundee business, Curr & Dewar is committed to supporting local causes and is proud to sponsor The Brae (Riding for The Disabled) in this Christmas campaign. The riding centre is a neighbour, also located in Broughty Ferry, a five minute drive away from their premises on Tom Johnston Road. Visit the website here for more information about Curr & Dewar.