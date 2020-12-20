SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – The ARCHIE Foundation Tayside

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

The ARCHIE Foundation – Tayside

The ARCHIE Foundation is a family of funds which makes a difference to babies, children, their families, and the NHS across the North of Scotland. The ARCHIE Foundation first arrived in Tayside in December of 2014, invited to help the dedicated team of NHS staff deliver a brand new and truly patient focussed, ARCHIE enhanced twin operating theatre suite to Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells. Since then, with the incredibly generous help from fundraisers and businesses across the region, the build of the new operating theatre is well underway and its NHS friends are excited to begin welcoming patients and their families into the ward in 2021.

Now, The ARCHIE Foundation hopes to continue the support of families across Tayside through its emergency grants scheme. When a child is admitted to hospital it can be a very difficult time for families emotionally and this can be compounded by financial pressures. The Foundation can make emergency grants to help ease this burden. It can also directly fund materials, toys, and activities for use on the ward, all of which can lessen stress and worry for a child during a potentially daunting hospital stay.

2020 has been a tough year for fundraising and The ARCHIE Foundation is grateful for the support of local individuals and businesses such as Gillies. Their support is invaluable in helping deliver the extras that make the difference to young patients, and to best compliment the fantastic services delivered by NHS Tayside.

To donate to the ARCHIE Foundation, click here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Gillies

Gillies got involved with selecting ARCHIE as a nominated charity on the back of receiving donations for the installation of its annual Christmas display.

As Gillies is a family business it felt appropriate to donate to a local charity which benefitted children; it wanted to make sure that money raised would help in some way to keep smiles on children – there’s nothing better than seeing children happy and Gillies picked ARCHIE as the charity makes a real difference to sick children in areas local to its stores.

The support and enthusiasm from ARCHIE to assist sick children and families is heart-warming and Gillies is proud to help.