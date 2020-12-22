SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – RNLI

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

RNLI

Broughty Ferry was established in 1830 as the first inshore lifeboat station in Scotland, and since opening, the station’s crews have received seven medals for gallantry over the years.

As well as saving lives at sea, RNLI also helps educate communities on staying safe at sea and the coast.

A festive donation to RNLI will help its team continue its vital work – and will help it to continue saving lives in the future.

It has been a tough year, but your support will help keep RNLI Broughty Ferry going.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

