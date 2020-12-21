SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Rio Community Centre

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

RIO COMMUNITY CENTRE

During these terrible months of COVID-19, the Rio Community Centre has had to do everything differently.

Starting in June, with the lockdown restrictions lifted enough, the team had to learn and diversify – it found out what was needed in the area, and then it was all hands-on deck.

Delivery of jigsaws, books, bread and other items were left at doors to help people who were shielding. To help the sheltered housing complex, Rio Community Centre arranged soup, doughnuts and music to be delivered.

As the Rio had no income coming in and with the thrift shop unable to open, they made the centre into a pop-up shop, diversifying further. This was only possible due to the generosity of the local area donating money and goods to sell, which is how Rio survives.

The Rio opened adhering to all rules to allow people to have contact with its team, which has benefited the mental health of local people.

The centre now also supplies nappies, toilet rolls, wet wipes and sanitary wear free when it has availability; they have also have been able to assist other charities with donations of clothes, school wear and shoes.

The Rio has made such a difference to people in the area over this very disturbing time with not much thought to its own outcomes after this is over. The centre will have to apply for grants and try other avenues to get income to survive. All the lets that it had before the pandemic are all coming back once they get the green light to open doors fully once again.

It will be stronger and better than ever, supporting and helping the community and anyone who needs it.

If you’re interested in helping Rio Community Centre, it’s looking for money donations or goods to sell at its shop. Please get in touch by emailing riocentre@hotmail.com or calling the centre directly on 01382 543366.