SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Lifegate Community Café

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Lifegate Community Café

Lifegate Community Cafe was started in December 2014, based at Lifegate Church in Whitfield.

It’s open every Friday from 11am to 1pm and provides food and basic household items to anyone in need.

Since the beginning of lockdown they have fed over 11,000 people.

Pre-pandemic the cafe also offered a healthy hot meal, soup and toasties for free, along with access to benefit and housing advice.

The cafe is co-ordinated and run by volunteers.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Xplore Dundee

Xplore Dundee drivers are currently raising funds for Lifegate Community Cafe by getting behind the wheel dressed up as Santa Claus. Anyone can support their efforts by donating at tinyurl.com/santabus2020 or by texting SANTABUS then your donation (eg SANTABUS 5) to 70085.

