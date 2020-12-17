SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Help for Kids

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Help for Kids

Help for Kids is a local children charity based in Dundee and Perth, facilitated through a partnership between Pure Radio, Overgate Dundee and Evening Telegraph.

Its primary aim is to support local children through the provision of individual funding, as well as funding for clubs and organisations. Support is targeted to cases where children are disadvantaged through social and economic circumstances, or through health and disability.

Help for Kids works directly with communities, families, support workers, volunteers and professionals to provide the best and most effective support to the children who need it most.

Help for Kids always recognises the support it receives. As well as the satisfaction of contributing to your community, you will also be recognised through social media and radio.

Find out more about supporting the work of Help for Kids, online here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Tayside Group

Starting as Tayside Security, Tayside Group’s goal has always been to offer clients efficient, effective solutions and peace of mind at all times.

During its 50 years of business, it has supplied services to a wide range of sectors including local authorities, NHS, Ministry of Defence, construction and the renewable sector, both on and off shore.

Over the years, Tayside Group has branched out into contract cleaning and property maintenance services. It has evolved in order to provide clients with a total facility solution. Now you can access all of its services in one port of call, it’s even easier for you to enjoy total peace of mind.