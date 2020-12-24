SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Dundee Pride

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

DUNDEE PRIDE

Dundee Pride’s mission is to take a positive stance against discrimination and violence toward the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, plus (LGBT+) community and to progress LGBT+ equality, awareness and inclusion.

The first Dundee Pride event took place in September 2018. Local people took part in a parade through the city centre and 10,000 gathered in City Square for a programme of entertainment and LGBT+ celebration.

But Dundee Pride is more than just a one-day event. In 2019, they rolled out a week-long pre-Pride cultural festival. Delivered in conjunction with local schools, businesses and community groups the festival included LGBT+ inclusive film and dance events, arts exhibits, discussions and debates.

It culminated in a parade through Dundee City Centre on 23 September 2019 led by Shirley-Anne Somerville, Minister for Social Security and Older People, and Lynne Short, Dundee City Council’s spokeswoman on equality.

Over 5,000 people took part in the parade and a further 14,500 converged on Pride Village in Slessor Gardens for a day-long celebration of LGBT+ visibility and achievement.

The events also attracted people from outside Dundee to its city centre and made an important contribution to Dundee’s economic and social future. Their economic impact for the City of Dundee in 2019 was just over £350,000.

The impact of COVID in 2020 is widespread but for LGBT+ people who already experience social isolation, homophobia and poorer outcomes in healthcare, it is much greater.

In 2021 the charity will focus on LGBT+ people who are young, elderly and isolated, particularly transgender people for whom the rate of hate crime is much higher than it is for others in LGBT+ communities.

Their new befriending service, ‘Reach Out’ kicks off in January and sponsors are currently sought for a series of smaller events throughout 2021 aimed at helping Dundee’s LGBT+ people to reconnect and thrive.

Visit the Dundee Pride website, email info@dundeepride.com or donate here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

THE DUNDEE GIN CO.

The Dundee Gin Co. was proud to run the VIP bar for Dundee Pride last year – after all, it’s been a longtime supporter of the local charity.

This year, they’re very pleased to be able to sponsor Dundee Pride for this 12 Charities of Christmas campaign. It’s a good cause that the company firmly believes in, including the LGBT-friendly staff group.

At the moment, Dundee Gin is also selling a special Pride edition of its delicious summer fruits gin. £5 from the sale of every bottle will go to directly to the Dundee Pride charity, to help support its essential work.

Shop the special edition Dundee Gin here.