SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Dundee Foodbank

Dundee Foodbank

‘Emergency food for local people in need’ is the ethos of Dundee Foodbank. It does this by providing a nutritionally balanced food parcel which is designed to support an individual, couple or family for three days to assist them through the personal hardship, difficulty or crisis they are suffering.

Dundee Foodbank is trying to bring communities together to end hunger and poverty across the city and its surrounding area, by providing compassionate, non-judgemental practical help.

It has been operating under its current structure since 2004. Its operation consists of a warehouse and four distribution centres across the city of Dundee.

Dundee Foodbank relies heavily on volunteers at all its centres and unfortunately, due to Covid-19, it has had to reduce the number of volunteers working at each centre due to social distancing. However, those still working have stepped up to the plate and gone the extra mile in this unprecedented year.

In 2020 over 126 tonnes of food has been generously donated by people, businesses, organisations and churches feeding over 12,000 people, which is a similar figure to last year, and fortunately its donations are rising as well to meet this need.

It operates a telephone referral system within the Foodbank with over 100 separate agencies referring clients for a food parcel. However, it has been difficult under the current circumstances to engage with many of its clients. Normally they would invite each one in to the welcome room and offer them a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit, mince pie or chocolate, to have the opportunity to chat about their difficulties and signpost them onto the relevant organisations working within the city of Dundee.

