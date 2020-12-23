SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Dundee FC in the Community Trust

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

DUNDEE FC COMMUNITY TRUST

Dundee FC in the Community Trust (DFCCT) is more than just a football club – its a way of life and the Trust has a social responsibility to its city and surrounding area.

It wants the city of Dundee to progress and believes its ambition can be the catalyst of change that the city deserves – it will deliver change and transform lives.

The new expansive Community Programmes reach out to everyone in society with clear pathways from early stages in life to twilight years.

In the last 12 months the charity has grown with more full time and part time staff, new partners and strengthened ties with existing ones. It’s reached out to more individuals and doubled its community programmes. It means the charity is supporting more people than before, and has set up a multi-agency approach to support the needs of the community.

The Trust is determined and committed to engage with local communities of all ages to provide positive diversionary activities that help to improve community cohesion and social integration.

The Trust is also fully committed to inclusion, with women’s and girls’ football a priority – the Trust is making great strides towards this aim, with free girls and boys classes on a Thursday at the DISC, 5:15-6:15pm.

The key to DFCCT’s values and vision is not to create barriers but to provide opportunities. Whether that is from participating in programmes, volunteering or working for the Trust, it’s open to all.

Its overall aim is to sustain programmes, grow slowly and improve as an organisation, which then in turns helps to deliver change and transforms lives.

Early this year (2020), it launched a Soccer Against Poverty programme which aims to provide football boots to children across the city, with the long term plan being free programmes for all – removing all barriers to participation.

The Trust’s programmes work on a broad ranges of initiatives focusing on employment, education, social deprivation, crime education and youth offending. Your Community Trust is growing every day and their team would like you to be part of it.

It’s open to sponsorship of programmes and/or donations. Full details can be found on the DFCCT website here.