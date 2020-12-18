SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Angus Foodbank

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Angus Foodbank

Although Angus Foodbank originally launched in 2012, it expanded and in autumn 2015 opened its distribution centre in Gravesend, Arbroath. A number of volunteers in the Carnoustie area also hold emergency food boxes for distribution so that Angus Foodbank is able to provide emergency food for anyone, anywhere in Angus.

Initially it concentrated on providing food aid but as people learned of its work, it has been able to add other life essentials into its emergency food parcels. This includes things like toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, feminine products and other such essential items.

Angus Foodbank wants to ensure that its service is accessible to everyone in Angus, as it believes no one should have to go hungry in our society.

The organisation has been constantly amazed by the generosity of people who regularly donate food and essentials to the foodbank and cannot thank them enough.

Donate or show support to Angus Foodbank – find out more here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Whytes

Whytes is a family run, bathroom refurbishment company based in Monifieth. Fast approaching a 10-year anniversary, its team has been creating and installing dream bathrooms across Dundee and the surrounding areas for many years.

Whytes offers an all-inclusive package from design to project management, tailor made to each customers requirements.

Specialists in wet floor and level access showering, its work ranges from bath and shower conversions to full bathroom creations.

The Whytes team is passionate about design – the boutique showroom, website and social media accounts offer lots of inspiration across a variety of interior trends. So if it is time to refresh your bathroom, why not get in touch? They will be delighted to discuss your dream room.