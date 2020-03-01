Split reaction on plans to turn former bookies into ice cream parlour in Dundee

Plans for a new ice cream parlour and pancake house have been met with a mixed reaction in the area.

The proposed site for the eatery, known as the Old Police Station, is a former bookmakers shop at the corner of Fintry Road and Finlarig Terrace.

However, the response from residents and nearby shop bosses is divided.

Originally plans were submitted to convert the bookies into a chip shop, but that prompted objections and the bid was rejected by Dundee City Council.

Now the businessman behind that move has put forward proposals for an ice cream parlour and pancake house with opening hours set from 4pm to 10pm.

One nearby resident Bill Findlay, 74, of Finlarig Terrace, was against the idea and insisted: “There’s enough eateries here and we have them all over the place.

“There’s a couple of chippies near here and you have Baynes the bakers across the road and Butties plus the Scotmid sells hot and cold food to take away too.

“And so does the Co-op, it sells hot rolls in the morning. There is a lot of competition and I don’t know how they can all make money, but they do. But we definitely don’t need another eatery around here.”

Another resident opposed to the plans is Alice Anderson, also of Finlarig Terrace, who said: “We have always put in objections for an eatery or takeaway because it would be an increase in traffic and you’d get kids hanging around the place.

“An ice cream parlour would be another takeaway in my opinion, but we have enough.”

However, Coleen Fleming, 53, manager of Butties which sells rolls and snacks, was all in favour and said: “That would not affect my business and I would want an ice cream place here in the summer.

“As long as it only sells ice creams and slush puppies that’s fine by me.”

And Baynes the Bakers assistant manager Nikki Wallace, 29, when told about the ice cream parlour said: “Awesome. I think it would be amazing and my kids would love it.

“We didn’t want another chippy, but an ice cream place would be different.”

Plans were submitted through architect Peter Inglis who said: “I cannot say who the man behind it is, but he has fast food outlets in Dundee, Arbroath and Kirriemuir employing 35 people.

“This would bring three full time jobs to an area which needs them plus maybe four part-time.”