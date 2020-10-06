Woman said she had coronavirus before threatening to spit on Overgate employees

A woman allegedly claimed to have coronavirus before threatening to spit on Overgate employees.

Andrea Westwater allegedly attacked three men in the shopping centre after being accused of stealing two bottles of perfume from Debenhams on October 2.

Westwater made no plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that she assaulted Duncan Hutton, Ruaraidh Johnston and Craig Miller by struggling with them.

It is also claimed that she repeatedly stated she had coronavirus and threatened to spit on them.

The 38-year-old allegedly removed her facemask repeatedly before repeatedly spitting.

Westwater, of Ancrum Court, allegedly committed the offences while subject to three bail orders.

Appearing via video link from Kittybrewster Police Office in Aberdeen, Westwater had her case on petition continued for further examination.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded Westwater in custody meantime.