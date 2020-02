A trial has been fixed for a man accused of spitting on a woman.

Joseph McDonald, of Emmock Woods Road, is accused of spitting on the woman’s face and clothing on Emmock Lane on September 20 2018.

The 40-year-old is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks towards the woman.

A plea of not guilty was tendered and he will stand trial in July.