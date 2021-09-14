Spitting Perth thug told police he had Covid-19 and threatened to ‘dig up’ officer’s dead grandmother

A twisted thug spat at three police officers while claiming to have Covid-19 and threatened to “dig up and rape” one constable’s dead grandmother.

Steven Gow flew into a rage when police approached him after he launched his car into a wall on the A824 near Auchterarder, causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

Gow, who has a history of public disorder and violence, later threatened to murder police officers and bit one on the hand.

He shouted anti-Catholic slogans, before singing verses of banned loyalist anthem Billy Boys.

The 26-year-old was locked up at Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to eight charges, including a count of careless driving and three police assaults.

Car ‘flew through the air’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said the series of events began in the morning of August 12, last year.

“At around 9.25am, a witness observed the accused crash his Audi motor vehicle into a stone wall on the A824 heading towards Auchterarder.

“He described the car as flying through the air, strike a wall then bounce back onto its four wheels again.

“The accused was seen exiting the vehicle and picking up damaged parts, before getting back in and driving off.”

The damage caused to the wall was estimated at between £600 and £800.

Police were contacted and one witness pursued Gow, while updating officers about his location.

Police catch up with Gow

Constables Robert Southern, Alistair Bloomer and Victoria Taylor made their way to Airth Park, where Gow’s car was last seen.

Mr Sweeney said Gow tried to flee.

“PC Bloomer took hold of him and told him they suspected him of driving while under the influence.

“The accused began to pull away and was then put onto the floor.

“Attempts were made to place handcuffs on him.

“The accused kicked out as he was on the ground, connecting his kicks with PC Taylor’s upper body (and) PC Southern’s right hand and face.

“He was placed in leg straps. At this point, he spat towards officers shouting: ‘I have Covid’.

“He continued to spit and had to be turned over to stop him spitting at the officers.”

Sickening rape rant

Gow was asked to provide a breath sample for analysis but responded with abuse.

Mr Sweeney said: “The accused made further threats towards officers but in particular, he told one officer that he would kill and rape the officer’s dead grandmother.

“He went on to say he would dig the constable’s grandmother up and rape her.”

Gow was taken to Ninewells Hospital to check for injuries following the crash.

After treatment, he kicked PC Bloomer and threatened to murder him in a “square go”.

At Police HQ in Dundee, Gow spat in the officer’s face.

He also spat into the eye of police constable Danielle McGinley.

Sectarian abuse in second incident

In a second incident in the early hours of September 21, police received two 999 calls from the accused, claiming he had been assaulted in Strathtay Road, Perth and that someone had a knife.

Constables Evan Macdonald and Conor Stewart were deployed to the scene.

Mr Sweeney said: “The accused was loitering near the officers, with both his hands concealed within his trouser waistband.

“They approached the accused and told him he would be subject to a search.

“He immediately became verbally abusive and loud.

“He was secured with handcuffs and he began shouting to local residents to come out and assist him.”

He threatened to find out where the officers lived and would slit their throats.

“He made various racial remarks, and described the constables as Fenian b******s.

“He shouted ‘f*** the pope’ and then loudly sang the song Billy Boys.

“He was told to desist from his conduct, but this only made his behaviour worse.”

Remanded with further prison warning

Later in custody, Gow was placed on the ground after spitting on PC Macdonald.

From the floor, he lunged forward and bit the officer on the left hand.

Solicitor David Holmes said: “A lot of things have changed for Mr Gow since his appalling behaviour.

“He does acknowledge that his actions were completely unacceptable.

“But since that time, he has done his best to address his problems. However, he does accept that he must be punished.”

Sheriff William Wood told Gow: “I have listened to all this with some disquiet.

“It may be that this matter is so serious that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Gow, of Colonsay Street, Perth, was remanded in custody until sentencing on October 11.

He was also handed an interim driving ban.