Man denies spitting on food and threatening staff at Dundee city centre McDonald’s

A man who denies coughing and spitting on food in a McDonald’s after threatening staff has been locked up ahead of standing trial.

Eric Stewart is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in the Reform Street restaurant on September 25.

The 40-year-old, of Milnbank Road, pleaded not guilty when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

© Kris Miller/DCT Media

It is alleged Stewart shouted and swore at staff, made threatening remarks towards them and failed to comply with social distancing measures.

Thereafter, he allegedly removed his face mask before coughing and spitting on food and the floor as well as repeatedly refusing to leave.

Sheriff Neil Bowie fixed a trial for November and remanded Stewart in custody until a pre-trial hearing next month.