Fortress Tannadice can propel Dundee United back to the Premiership through the play-offs, according to Blair Spittal.

The Tangerines’ form has been a mixed bag, particularly since the turn of the year, but their home form is as solid as anyone’s.

In fact, it’s the best in the Championship with only one defeat all season, to champions Hibs.

And, with two matches to come at home before the play-offs, Spittal is keen to ensure United carry that record through to see them into the top flight.

Next up is a resurgent St Mirren side at Tannadice before Dumbarton visit.

Spittal said: “St Mirren are a bit of the form team in the league, they’ve gone on a good run under the new manager now.

“However, we know at Tannadice we’re a good side, we’ve only been beaten there once all season, so we’ve got to take that positivity and confidence into that game.

“For the play-offs, we’ve got to build the foundations now away from home where we’re solid and can go away and dig out results.

“It was disappointing on Saturday at Ayr but a point is better than no points.

“We didn’t concede — we might not have played our best but we kept a clean sheet.

“The boys at the back have dug us out of a hole and we need to go from there.”

Spittal says manager Ray McKinnon has stressed the importance of grabbing second spot in the Championship table and the midfielder revealed a bit of frustration in the camp that they couldn’t make the most of Falkirk dropping points on Saturday as they themselves were held by Ayr.

Guaranteeing a place in the end-of-season play-offs eased that a little but there was a feeling of a chance missed.

“That’s the play-offs sorted now but it was a disappointing result in the end on Saturday,” added Spittal.

“We had enough chances, especially in the first half. The second half was a bit difficult in terms of conditions to play in but we can’t use that as an excuse.

“It was a big opportunity missed with Falkirk dropping points.

“We’ve got to try to get that consistency into our game — a couple of wins on the bounce would be nice especially going into the play-offs now where confidence is key.

“We’ve got three more difficult games coming up, they’re not going to be easy but we’ve got to tackle them head on and try to get the three points in each of them.”

After damaging ankle ligaments against Falkirk back in early February and missing almost two months of action, Spittal was thrust back into the starting line-up for all three of last week’s matches.

Taking on the Bairns, Dunfermline and then Ayr all in the space of seven days was a real examination for his recovery but Spittal feels the ankle stood up well to the test.

He said: “Obviously, I’ve come back in and played a lot of games, especially after being out for two months.

“That was my first real injury in football and it was difficult.

“I played three games in a week which was hard but I’d rather play than not, if I’m being honest.

“However, it was really difficult coming back.

“The physio said it wasn’t an injury where it’s going to heal just like that.

“It’s going to take time, I’ll feel niggles in it but it’s about feeling more reassured with it.

“I feel now I am confident, when I do get knocks on the ankle, I can take them.”