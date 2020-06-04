Spike in violent attacks and robberies in Dundee as crime falls nationally

The number of recorded crimes in Scotland fell last month, but there was a notable increase in violent attacks investigated by police in Dundee.

Housebreaking and non-sexual violent assaults increased by 59% and 39%, respectively, compared to last April in the city of Discovery.

Nationally, there was an 8% decrease in housebreaking and a 14% decrease in non-sexual violent assaults.

Housebreaking was also on the up in Fife, Aberdeen and the Highlands.

The coronavirus pandemic has also had an impact on the types of crime being committed, with fraud cases seeing an upturn.

Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs was on the up across Scotland, with 604 offences recorded by police, compared to 507 the year previous.

Sexual assault offences were down nationally by 46%, while rape and attempted rape reduced by 27% compared to April 2019.

The number of offences recorded by the police in Scotland was 29% lower in April 2020 than in April 2019, reducing from 21,644 to 15,449.

The number of crimes recorded was 18% lower in April 2020 than in April 2019, reducing from 20,994 to 17,171.

Proactive work launched across Tayside

In Dundee, divisional commander chief superintendent Andrew Todd said: “The recorded crime figures show some changes to the demands on policing but it will undoubtedly take months, or even years, before we understand the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic on crime levels in the Tayside area, and Scotland as a whole.

“During April, there was an decrease in overall crime of 17% in Dundee in comparison to the same month last year.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, proactive operations have still been launched across Tayside to target violent offenders and our police officers, staff and special constables will continue to carry out initiatives in collaboration with our partners to achieve the best possible results for our communities. During April, serious assaults reduced by 58%.

“In relation to acquisitive crime, prevention is absolutely key.

“When crimes of this nature happen we do absolutely everything in our power to identify offenders and provide high-visibility patrols, however I urge the public to make their home and vehicle security a priority to reduce your chances of becoming a victim.”

Detection rate in Fife on the up

Fife divisional commander, chief superintendent Derek McEwan, said: “The Scottish Government crime statistics issued this week show that a total of six further non-domestic and commercial housebreakings took place during April 2020, compared to 2019.

“However, the detection rate for non-domestic housebreakings has risen in comparison to the previous year and currently sits at around 51%.

“In addition, domestic housebreaking has fallen by around 12%, with detection rates currently sitting at around 44%, while the national detection rate for such offences is around 35%.

“Tackling acquisitive crime, including housebreaking remains one of our top priorities and through Operation Principle we continually identify those involved in such offences and bring them to justice.

“In addition, we also work closely with other divisions whenever intelligence suggests criminals are travelling to or from Fife in order to commit housebreaking.

“While we will always investigate any and all reports of housebreaking to the fullest, the public have a vital role to play in ensuring their homes and property remain safe and protected.

“We have a range of really useful crime prevention advice available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”