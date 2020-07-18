Spike in jellyfish stings prompts warning to residents and dog owners

Beachgoers have been warned to watch out for jellyfish, after a spike in people and pets being stung.

Large numbers of jellyfish have washed ashore this summer, prompting Carnoustie Sailing Club to warn others to watch out for the sea creatures.

A club spokesman said: “There are currently lots of jellyfish in Carnoustie Bay.

“Some of our members were stung yesterday. Please take care in the water.”

Meanwhile, Wallace Vets posted a warning on Facebook for dogwalkers, asking them to watch out for their pets while walking on the beach.

They said: “We’ve had a surge of cases in the last 24 hours of dogs licking or trying to eat jellyfish on the beach.

“These are mainly from Carnoustie at the moment, but please keep an eye out for these down the coast if you’re out with your dogs.”

Many dog owners have reported incidents, with one person saying their pet fell ill suddenly after an encounter with a jellyfish.

They said: “It was scary. Blue fell sick in minutes, but thank you again for a prompt appointment. He is back to his normal self today.”

It comes just days after a nine-year-old boy was left in agony after being stung by a giant lion’s mane jellyfish while paddling near Elie.

Jellyfish are more common on the west coast of Scotland but in recent years have started to make more regular appearances in the east.

One person online reported “absolutely loads” of jellyfish washed up at Lunan.

They said: “Our little man went up to one.

“We thought we’d got to him before he touched it but evidently not.”

Mike Flynn, a Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, told the Tele that while cases were rare, jellyfish nevertheless posed a danger.

He said: “We certainly haven’t come across many cases where dogs have ingested or licked jellyfish while on the beach, but we know this can be a risk.

“Jellyfish stings can still be active even if it has been washed up for a period of time. We would recommend people keep their dogs on leads and under control when around anything that could be harmful, including any deceased animals.

“If anyone is concerned about their pet ingesting a dangerous or toxic matter then they should contact their vet immediately.”

