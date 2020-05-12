Independent investigation proposal fails: breakdown of votes revealed as SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan reacts

An independent investigation into events surrounding the SPFL resolution to end the 2019/20 season in the lower leagues won’t be held after clubs voted against Rangers’ proposal.

The ballot – supported publicly by Hearts, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle Stranraer, Inverness and Stenhousemuir – took place at this morning’s extraordinary general meeting.

The results were: 27 against and 13 in favour while two abstained.

THE VOTING BREAKDOWN (*in support of independent investigation)

Premiership (4/12), nine required

Championship (1/10), eight required

Leagues One and Two (8/20) 15 required

Reacting to today’s outcome, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “The last few weeks have been bruising ones for many people in our game.

“Far too many words have been spoken and written which have sown anger and division amongst clubs. That is a matter of the deepest regret to very many people in our game, myself included.

“I know those who proposed this resolution will be disappointed, but I trust that everyone involved, on both sides of this argument, will now respect the clear, democratic and decisive result we have seen today and allow our game to move forward together.

“The overwhelming majority of clubs voted to oppose this resolution and it’s now incumbent on all clubs to put their differences aside, otherwise we will all suffer together.

“I have taken careful note of the concerns expressed by the minority of clubs which voted in favour and when we are back to playing football in a safe environment, I will bring clubs together to discuss the lessons learned.

“Every single one of us understands that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought huge challenges for our game, which we must overcome soon if we are to save all 42 clubs and restart the sport we all love.

“That is a daunting prospect in its own right – one of the gravest our sport has faced and it’s no exaggeration to say that it threatens the very existence of many of the SPFL’s clubs if we get it wrong.

“If Scottish football is to survive this, we simply must unite and use the enormous talents, resources and creativity at our collective disposal to rescue our game.

“Time is short. In reality, we must do everything humanly possible to get games back up and running by the end of July.

“We simply cannot afford the distraction of further infighting or legal challenges.

“I’m sure we can all agree that the quicker we get back to playing football, the better.”

Last month’s controversial vote – which crowned Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers champions – also handed Hampden chiefs the authority to conclude the current Premiership campaign.