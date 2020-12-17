SPFL warn government funding needed now to help Championship clubs pay December wages

Scotland’s Championship clubs are in desperate need of goverment money to avoid an imminent financial crisis, according to the SPFL.

It is a week since the Scottish Government announced a £55 million coronavirus rescue deal for spectator sport in this country, which included a £10 million package allocated to the three football divisions below the Premiership.

However, the money has yet to reach clubs and an SPFL spokesman has told the Daily Record that some Championship teams “will be struggling” to pay wages for December without it.

The report names Greenock Morton as one of “several second-tier outfits” in distress and quotes the SPFL spokesman as confirming: “Yes, we are aware that several clubs will be struggling to meet their December payroll as things stand. Therefore the Government funding can’t come quickly enough.”

The funding comprises both grants and low-interest loans, including £30 million for Scottish football at all levels of the game. Scottish Rugby will benefit from £20 million, alongside funding for basketball, netball, motor sport, horse racing and ice hockey.