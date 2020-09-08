SPFL confirm fans will finally be back in the stands at two Scottish football grounds on Saturday

Fans will finally be back in the stands at two Scottish football grounds on Saturday.

Both Aberdeen’s game against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie and Ross County’s home clash with Celtic at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall will take place in front of a limited number of spectators.

It is the first time since the game locked down in March because of the coronavirus that supporters will be in attendance north of the border.

The SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group confirmed the green light had been given by the Scottish Government for a maximum of 300 home fans at each fixture.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are pleased to have received confirmation of pilot events at two Scottish Premiership fixtures on 12 September and I would like to thank the respective home clubs – and indeed all 12 Premiership clubs – for the comprehensive Return to Supporting plans.

“We look forward to building on the successful all-sport supporter pilot at BT Murrayfield and I know that clubs take the responsibility for the safe return of supporters seriously.

“This is another significant step forward for Scottish football and I reiterate the importance of fans to our national game.

“The JRG (football’s Joint Response Group) will continue to liaise with all clubs, and especially the home clubs, in the coming week to ensure all protocols and guidance are adhered to and that fans can look forward to a phased return to supporting their respective teams.”

The JRG statement added: “Both of the home clubs will also provide a post-match report on operational delivery to inform guidance for future pilots and the general resumption of supporters outlined in the Scottish Government Route Map out of the COVID-19 crisis.”