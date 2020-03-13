SPFL and SFA confirm Scottish football suspended due to coronavirus

Scottish football has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the SFA and SPFL joint response group held urgent talks over this weekend’s fixtures.

Hampden chiefs – after initially insisting matches would go ahead – quickly followed their counterparts north of the border.

Top-level English football has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive: “Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

© SNS

“Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game. This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice.”

James McPake addresses the squad after the news of suspension came through #thedee pic.twitter.com/93uV1AwuR6 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) March 13, 2020

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation for the entire country.

“We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe.

“As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.

“The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time.

“We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but that’s neither realistic nor possible.”

© SNS

The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have all agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect.

The news was confirmed in an EFL statement.

It follows players and staff becoming affected by the virus, or individuals self-isolating as a precaution after reporting symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

England’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cut short, while next week’s Champions League and Europa League ties have all been postponed.

Government advice on mass gatherings in England and Wales has not changed despite the decision on Thursday to move into the ‘delay’ phase in tackling the virus, but the spread of the illness among competitors has forced the hand of organisers.

The Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday is still due to go ahead as things stand.