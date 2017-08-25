Spending increases for supply teachers at Dundee schools

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee’s supply teacher bill has risen by almost a third in the last four years, new figures have revealed.

Information provided to the Tele shows Dundee City Council spent £1,450,182 on bring in privately-employed supply teachers in 2016/17.

It represents a rise of 32.5% on 2013/14’s supply teaching bill of £1,093,695 and comes amid national teaching shortages in both the public and private sector.

Figures from the Scottish Government’s annual teaching census showed that between 2013 and 2016 the number of permanently employed public teachers in Dundee fell from 1,436 to 1,397.

The biggest drop in teachers was in secondary schools, where 51 teachers were lost in four years. However, the number of primary teachers grew by 17.

And the closure of Menzieshill High School in 2016 meant that the 21 senior management and principal teacher posts were scrapped.

In 2011, local authority umbrella body COSLA agreed guidelines that cut supply teachers’ pay and the amount of time they could fill in per week.

As a result, an education union rep has warned, the city’s supply teachers could also be running low.

David Baxter, branch secretary for teaching union EIS, said that as a result of those measures, supply teachers were almost as stretched as their publicly-employed counterparts. Mr Baxter said: “Our members are talking about a lack of supply out there to cover things like long-term absence, especially in primary schools and specialisms.

“The common thing for many managers to say is that getting supply teachers in is really difficult.

“The 2011 deal hit many supply teachers for whom it was a career.

“There’s a massive shortage of supply teachers — far below what it was a decade or five years ago.”

A council spokesman said: “The children and families services closely monitors teacher numbers in all the city’s schools and takes prompt action to fill vacant posts.

“Supply teachers have been used consistently over the years as part of this process.”