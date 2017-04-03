A 16-year-old caused havoc on Dundee roads — driving at high speeds, losing control of a car, driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing into vehicles and a lamppost.

The boy — who cannot be named for legal reasons — was drunk and had no licence to drive, having not yet reached age to apply for a provisional licence.

He was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Focus, which was seen being driven through city streets erratically.

It is believed pedestrians were forced to jump out of the way of the vehicle.

Following the events, Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted a charge of dangerous driving at Lochee Road, Liff Road, Buttars Loan, Buttars Road, Brownhill Road, Balgarthno Road, Charleston Drive, Dunholm Road and Duncarse Road.

He committed the offence by driving at excessive speed, failing to keep control of the vehicle and colliding with and damaging two cars.

He then continued to enter a roundabout at speed, drove over the roundabout, drove along the wrong side of the carriageway, forcing other road users to take evasive action to avoid collisions, then caused hit vehicle to leave the road and crash into a lamppost.

He also admitted driving a car while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit and to driving without a licence or insurance.

The youth’s sentence was deferred until April 21 for reports.

The teenager was remanded in prison meantime.

Previously, residents in Charleston told the Tele of their shock at the events.

Garry Vannet, 40, said: “I was sitting on the settee watching the TV and heard the engine revving and then the impact.

“It was an ST, a three door one.

“The police were chasing him I reckon, as they were right there then another two cars turned up, six officers in all.”