Teen accused of driving twice the speed limit on Dundee road has case continued

A man who allegedly drove at twice the speed limit on a main road in Broughty Ferry has had his case continued without entering a plea.

Rhys Main is accused of driving a Vauxhall Corsa at 60mph on the A930 – namely Dundee Road West, near Margaret Crescent – on September 24, when the speed limit for the road is 30mph.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 19-year-old, of Carnferg View in the Aberdeenshire town of Aboyne, had his case continued until January 17.