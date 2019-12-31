Tuesday, December 31st 2019 Show Links
Teen accused of driving twice the speed limit on Dundee road has case continued

by Jon Brady
December 31, 2019, 6:09 am
The stretch of road where the speeding is alleged to have occurred.
A man who allegedly drove at twice the speed limit on a main road in Broughty Ferry has had his case continued without entering a plea.

Rhys Main is accused of driving a Vauxhall Corsa at 60mph on the A930 – namely Dundee Road West, near Margaret Crescent – on September 24, when the speed limit for the road is 30mph.

The 19-year-old, of Carnferg View in the Aberdeenshire town of Aboyne, had his case continued until January 17.

