Speed limit reduced to 20mph on main road from Newport to Wormit

The main road through Newport and Wormit is to be made a 20mph zone.

Councillors on the north east Fife area committee have agreed to cut the speed limit on the B946 at Riverside Road and St Fort Road from 30mph in the interests of safety.

Lead traffic management consultant Colin Stirling said the move was in response to requests from the community.

He said: “The main concerns have been in relation to the speed of traffic in a residential location, the geometry of the road and perceived road safety dangers, particularly for cyclists.”