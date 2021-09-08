Speed limit and convoy system during A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth

A 10mph speed limit and convoy system will be in place during five nights of roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth next week.

Surfacing improvements will address defects on the northbound section of the A90 close to Inchture.

The resurfacing work gets under way on Monday September 13 and will take place over five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

All work is expected to be completed by Saturday September 18, subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place?

A lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours as a safety precaution.

The convoy system will be removed during the daytime, but the lane closure and a 30mph speed restriction will remain.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unite representative, said: “This £320,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring everyone remains safe throughout the project, however our teams will do everything possible to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”