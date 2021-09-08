Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Speed limit and convoy system during A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth

By Katy Scott
September 8, 2021, 4:51 pm
a90 resurfacing roadworks
The northbound section will be restricted over five nights.

A 10mph speed limit and convoy system will be in place during five nights of roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth next week.

Surfacing improvements will address defects on the northbound section of the A90 close to Inchture.

The resurfacing work gets under way on Monday September 13 and will take place over five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

All work is expected to be completed by Saturday September 18, subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place?

A lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours as a safety precaution.

The convoy system will be removed during the daytime, but the lane closure and a 30mph speed restriction will remain.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unite representative, said: “This £320,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

A90 resurfacing roadworks
BEear Scotland will be responsible for carrying out the roadworks.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring everyone remains safe throughout the project, however our teams will do everything possible to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”