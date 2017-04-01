Plans to introduce average speed cameras to a 50-mile stretch of the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven have been welcomed.

Transport Scotland said the cameras, which will be similar to those on the A9, will be installed by the end of the year at a cost of £2 million.

Alison Henderson, chief executive officer of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, backed the plans.

She said: “Anything that improves the safety of people using that road can only be a good thing.

“There are lots of people who make their business by using that road, lots of staff moving around on that road every day.

“Average speed cameras can only make the road safer.”

Neil Greig, director of policy and research for the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, described it as a common sense proposal.

He said: “There’s no doubt average speed cameras deliver change – you almost get 100% compliance.”

