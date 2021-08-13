Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Speculation over future of Dundee boss James McPake ends as MK Dons appoint Liam Manning

By George Cran
August 13, 2021, 9:44 am
Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

MK Dons have ended their managerial search after appointing former West Ham academy coach Liam Manning.

That ends any speculation over the future of Dundee manager James McPake with Manning leaving Belgian side Lommel to take charge in Milton Keynes.

It is understood McPake was one of four candidates the English League One side were looking at to replace departed manager Russell Martin.

However, there was no approach to speak to the Dens Park boss as the Dons moved to appoint Manning.

The 35-year-old has previously been academy director at New York City before heading to Belgium.

 

