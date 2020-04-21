Tayside boarding school for vulnerable children calls for support during coronavirus outbreak

A specialist Tayside school is asking local businesses to help support their youngsters during the coronavirus lockdown.

Balnacraig School, a boarding school for vulnerable young people, is still currently looking after nine youngsters on site, and is now asking for help from local businesses for food and other items, as well as ways to keep the pupils occupied.

Alison Morley, chief executive of the school, said everyone had coped well with the changes the lockdown has brought.

© Google

She said: “We went into lockdown before the official announcement because we wanted to be on the front foot and prepare our youngsters for what the lockdown might look like and we have got into a routine here.

“Our young people are vulnerable and distressed and they often struggle to show their emotions, but with the lockdown they are starting to show empathy and are asking people how they are doing – they would not have asked that four weeks ago, which is lovely.”

But now Alison wants to see what is available in the local community for the pupils who are staying at the school.

She continued: “We have five houses with nine kids.

“None of them have been able to go home so we are having to entertain them and keep them occupied.

“We are looking to see if there is anyone out there who could offer their help.

“Getting food has been a challenge because we are shopping for multiple people and there are limits on what you can buy.

“We did struggle to get hand gel as well at first, but we’ve managed to get that now.

“During the lockdown we have been doing quizzes and competitions with them and we are painting rainbows for the NHS as well.

“The staff here have been fantastic too, some have even moved in and are staying in the houses.

“They are incredibly flexible, and I have been really impressed by their level of commitment.

“But if anyone else has anything to keep teenagers occupied, please get in touch.”

Those who are able to offer support are asked to contact Alison on alison.morley@balnacraig.net