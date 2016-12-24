A Perth toddler has become one of the first in the country to benefit from the introduction of two specialist nurses.

Rogan Miller has been cared for by WellChild nurses Linda McCarthy and Laurie Jack at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Rogan was born with an undiagnosed syndrome. He is fed by a tube, has a tracheostomy and needs ventilation overnight and sometimes during the day.

Very ill at birth, Rogan lived in hospital for the first 10 months of his life.

However, with the help of his WellChild nurse, he was finally able to come home to his family just days before Christmas last year. Linda trained his parents, Wayne and Rachel, in managing his tracheostomy on a day-to-day basis and what to do in an emergency as she visited them daily whilst they were in hospital, also helping to make sure the support needed was in place for them at home.

Wayne said: “Rogan is doing really well at home now.

“Linda was fantastic in helping us coordinate everything needed to have him come home to us. It is such a comfort to know she is on the end of the phone.”

The WellChild charity helps support seriously ill children and their families.

Peter Campbell, clinical nurse manager at NHS Lothian, said: “We continue to see a growth in the numbers of children needing long-term ventilation and recognise the importance of helping these children stay at home with their families.

“Research shows the best way to help families negotiating the range of services needed for children with complex medical needs is to have a dedicated person support them along the whole journey home and to be on hand for support once they are there.

“This new WellChild children’s nurse role will be crucial in liaising and providing support for families as well as carers and healthcare professionals.”